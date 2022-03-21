First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 329,004 shares.The stock last traded at $25.47 and had previously closed at $24.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 102.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.