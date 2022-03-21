First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $170.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

