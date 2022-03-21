First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:FEO opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $455,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

