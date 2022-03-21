First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $21.20 on Friday. First United has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First United in the third quarter worth $283,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth $796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

