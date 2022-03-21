First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FWRG stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,209,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

