First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FWRG stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,209,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
