FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) versus ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) Head-To-Head Contrast

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstEnergy and ENEVA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 3 4 0 2.57 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus target price of $43.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 11.52% 18.38% 3.20% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and ENEVA S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.13 billion 2.23 $1.28 billion $2.35 18.55 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats ENEVA S A/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

