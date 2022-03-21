Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $153,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

