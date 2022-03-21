Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.
Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flughafen Zürich (FLGZY)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.