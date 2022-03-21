Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

