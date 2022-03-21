Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Lowered to £138 at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. UBS Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($221.20) to £159.90 ($207.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($222.37) to £169 ($219.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11,693.25.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

