Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 198,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

