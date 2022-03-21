Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

