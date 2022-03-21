Founders Capital Management Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.7% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

CVX stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.73. 22,623,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,085,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

