Founders Capital Management Sells 2,000 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RFP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

