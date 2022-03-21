Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $154.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $143,558,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

