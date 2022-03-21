Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,700,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,559. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.94 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

