Frax (FRAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.28 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $8.28 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.46 or 0.07057795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.37 or 0.99927361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,812,086,604 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

