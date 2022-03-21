FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $37.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

