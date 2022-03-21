Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.65. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 484,045 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,192,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after buying an additional 4,666,606 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

