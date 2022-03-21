Furucombo Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $257,178.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.79 or 0.07061904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,326.80 or 0.99749445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041320 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

