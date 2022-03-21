FutureTech II Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FTIIU) Quiet Period Will End on March 28th

FutureTech II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 28th. FutureTech II Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FutureTech II Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FTIIU stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

