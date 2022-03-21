FY2022 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Decreased by KeyCorp

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2023 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Shares of HRI opened at $162.70 on Monday. Herc has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

