GCN Coin Market Cap Hits $180,579.10 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 246.9% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $180,579.10 and approximately $21.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00280520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001368 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001574 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.