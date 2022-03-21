Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.20 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $159.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

