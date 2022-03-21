GFS Advisors LLC Buys 58,605 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,605 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 3.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

BUD traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. 1,634,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,321. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

