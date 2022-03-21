GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,068,000 after buying an additional 138,985 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 437,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,271,000 after buying an additional 56,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.04. 8,024,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,910,985. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.98 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

