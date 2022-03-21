GFS Advisors LLC Sells 2,343 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.08. 2,529,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

