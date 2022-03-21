GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.24. 1,221,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,056. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $106.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83.

