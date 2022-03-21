Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

