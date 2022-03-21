Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

GTLB traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,585. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

