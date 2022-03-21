Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.
GTLB traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,585. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
