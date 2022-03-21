Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

LAND stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -127.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

