Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after acquiring an additional 624,455 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.