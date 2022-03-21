Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.73.

NYSE GOL opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

