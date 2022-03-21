Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.73.
NYSE GOL opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
