Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNG. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

GLNG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 99,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

