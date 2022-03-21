Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1738 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

