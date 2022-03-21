GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

GLDG stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GoldMining by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining (Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

