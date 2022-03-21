Goodwin Daniel L Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.53.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

