Goodwin Daniel L Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 304.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $344.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $320.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.