Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,904,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,866,332. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

