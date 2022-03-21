Harvest Finance Price Hits $107.58 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $107.58 or 0.00263422 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $72.33 million and $279.86 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011513 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 689,365 coins and its circulating supply is 672,313 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.