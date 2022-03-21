HC Wainwright Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $22.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $542.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

