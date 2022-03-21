HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

