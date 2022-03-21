Head to Head Comparison: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) versus Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Kuke Music has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kuke Music and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -18.69% -1.49% -1.23% Perdoceo Education 15.82% 19.39% 15.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuke Music and Perdoceo Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.51 -$2.38 million ($0.31) -12.97 Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.13 $109.64 million $1.54 7.38

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuke Music and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Kuke Music on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuke Music Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

