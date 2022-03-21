Head-To-Head Comparison: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) vs. Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bone Biologics and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.39%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Lakeland Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.83 million N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 0.96 $35.11 million $2.18 8.98

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47%

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bone Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

