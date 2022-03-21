Head to Head Comparison: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) versus Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Strategic Education and Kuke Music, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $80.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 4.87% 6.77% 4.97% Kuke Music -18.69% -1.49% -1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategic Education and Kuke Music’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.40 $55.09 million $2.29 27.73 Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.51 -$2.38 million ($0.31) -12.97

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Kuke Music on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

