Head-To-Head Contrast: 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) vs. PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) and PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and PayPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 1.48% 4.45% 2.36% PayPoint N/A N/A N/A

5N Plus has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPoint has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and PayPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.72 $3.11 million $0.04 43.01 PayPoint $167.13 million 2.96 $28.17 million N/A N/A

PayPoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 5N Plus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for 5N Plus and PayPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

5N Plus currently has a consensus price target of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 137.40%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than PayPoint.

Summary

5N Plus beats PayPoint on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

PayPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

