Head to Head Contrast: Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

This table compares Garrett Motion and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.13 $313.00 million $3.86 1.43 Romeo Power $16.80 million 13.81 $10.03 million $0.03 57.67

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 0 3 0 0 2.00

Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 242.49%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Romeo Power 35.15% -38.19% -33.55%

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.