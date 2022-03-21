Head-To-Head Survey: Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) vs. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and Horizon Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $15.60 million 21.12 $28.79 million $0.18 12.95 Horizon Global $782.12 million 0.18 -$31.72 million ($1.18) -4.47

XL Fleet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Global. Horizon Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53% Horizon Global -4.06% N/A -6.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XL Fleet and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.02%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Volatility and Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Horizon Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

