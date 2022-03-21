Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HTA stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

