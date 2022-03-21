HeartCore Enterprises Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises’ (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. HeartCore Enterprises had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During HeartCore Enterprises’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $2.72 on Monday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises Inc provides software platforms for primarily medium size companies principally in Japan. It offers Customer experience platform and Digital transformation and automation. HeartCore Enterprises Inc is based in Tokyo, Japan.

