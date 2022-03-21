Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (HLX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

HLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

HLX opened at $4.65 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

